1-12-17 Spotlight Interview with Genevieve Shaw Brown

Greater Mankato Growth is hosting a Workforce Talent Summit next week, intended to get the community and business professionals involved in finding solutions to a shortage of qualified and skilled workers in the area. GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says there is already a talent shortage in the region and, “We know that we have employers…… read more »
A Mankato landlord and the woman he claimed was only his tenant are facing federal charges for trying to bilk the public assistance system – to the tune of more than $75,000. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 37-year-old Holly Bloom said on the forms that she was not related to 52-year-old Kyle Kirschman, but the…… read more »
A 34-year-old Mankato man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after the Mankato Department of Public Safety says he threatened to kill his girlfriend in October. The victim told investigators that she argued with Jeffrey Whitmore over text messages she had sent to her cousin after he refused to come home and care…… read more »
After being seriously injured in a crash in July, a Dundas man is now facing several charges in connection with the incident. Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nicolas Embertson crossed the center line on Highway 60 near 478th Avenue and slammed into a pickup headed the opposite direction. Witnesses told Troopers that Embertson had been speeding and drifting…… read more »
An argument over puppies has led to a list of domestic assault charges for a Mankato man accused of attacking his brother. Mankato Police say 25-year-old Ricky Smith was angry that his brother had allowed their dogs to mate while he was out of town, and demanded some of the puppies. The victim believes Smith…… read more »
A Mankato man told police that he was on his way home from an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when he nearly crashed into a marked Mankato Police Department squad car – and when Wesley Freiderich was stopped police say he failed field sobriety tests. While Freiderich blew a .00 on a portable breath test, a judge-ordered blood…… read more »
A Minnesota nurse was among several workers in Washington Tuesday, calling for a national standard to prevent workplace violence in healthcare settings. Nora Jordan with the Minnesota Nurses Association said, “It should be mandatory that healthcare facilities have a preparedness plan in place to manage potential and actual violent situations and to reduce the…… read more »
Some lawmakers at the State Capitol say the D-N-R has stepped over the line with new regulations governing mowing and baling in roadside ditches. Representative Chris Swedzinski from Ghent says essentially the D-N-R is telling farmers not to mow ditches until after August 1st and, “Anyone that knows anything about agriculture, farming or animals…… read more »
Republicans are moving forward at the Minnesota Legislature with their relief plan for those hit with high health insurance premium increases — but major disagreements remain with the Dayton administration. Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans warns it will be expensive and time-consuming to make assistance dependent on income and, “We’ve gotta make sure,…… read more »
Relief is on the way for several properties in Mankato that have experienced sewer backups dating back to 2014. The issues have mainly occurred along North Riverfront Drive, Hubble and Mound Avenues and South Brook Circle where sewage has backed into basements. City Manager, Pat Hentges says it can be very traumatic for property owners.…… read more »