Bill would allow another 2 hours of 2018 Super Bowl drinking

Fans attending next year’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis could squeeze in an extra two hours of celebratory drinking.

A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. on Super Bowl weekend. Local governments would have to approve the extra hours of sales between Feb. 2, 2018 and Feb. 5, 2018.

Minnesota will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018 at the Vikings’ new U.S. Bank Stadium. The stadium opened last year.

Event organizers are expecting a massive influx of visitors for football’s championship game. Minnesota law currently requires bars to shut down by 2 a.m.