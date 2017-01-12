GOP targets buffer law for repeal, local official weighs in on possible fixes

House Republicans are targeting the state’s law meant to improve water quality from farm runoff.

A bill introduced this week would repeal 2015’s buffer law, which requires 50-foot setbacks between cropland and public waterways. It’s one of Gov. Mark Dayton’s signature initiatives to boost water quality.

Rep. Steve Green introduced the bill on Wednesday. The Fosston Republican says farmers are angry about how the state is handling the implementation and it merits a do-over.

Locally, Blue Earth County has had a 96-percent voluntary compliance of the law. Commissioner, Will Purvis said farmers are most concerned with not being able to use their own land the way they want to use it.

“The farmers that have the open ditch running through their property are compensated for the buffer strip. I think that’s probably been the biggest problem that I’ve heard from the farm community.”

The Legislature and Dayton have already made several changes to limit the scope of the law. But, local officials and Agricultural groups say the state needs to put up funding for counties to enforce the measure and offset farmers’ losses.

“The State has provided no funding to the land owners, they’ve provided no funding to the Counties to enforce it, it’s just one of those unfunded mandates. Unfortunately, there are way too many of them out there.”

In the meantime, the County has until March to make a determination on who will enforce the law. Purvis said he prefers a wait and see approach on the buffer strip law.

“I would prefer to see the farmers compensated and I’d also like to see the State enforce it. It’s their law.”

Dayton’s spokesman Sam Fettig says the governor is open to suggested fixes but would veto an outright repeal.