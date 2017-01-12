Man involved in domestic disturbance shot to death by police in Austin

A man is dead after a domestic disturbance led to an officer-involved shooting in Austin.

Two Austin police department officers and two deputies from the Mower County Sheriff’s department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon, and during the encounter an officer fired his gun.

An adult male was injured and taken by helicopter to the Mayo clinic in Rochester, where he died.

An officer injured during the incident was also taken to Mayo Clinic health system treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate and the man who died will be identified once the Mayo clinic conducts a preliminary autopsy.