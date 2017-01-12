Mankato man accused of strangling boyfriend

A 19-year-old Mankato man is accused of beating up his boyfriend because he refused to download an app on his cell phone.

An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety was sent to an apartment of Roosevelt Circle to check on a 9-1-1 call reporting chest pain, and when he arrived a woman in the hallway said there had been screaming coming from the apartment next door – which is where the officer was headed.

He found 19-year-old Zachary Klaers lying on the couch, apparently in pain, with blood on his lips and teeth. While the ambulance was treating Klaers, another man knocked on the sliding glass door and told the officer he was Klaers’ roommate and had left the apartment after being assaulted. The victim said he had been held in a bedroom against his will and that Klaers hit, bit, and choked him. The officer noted injuries to the man’s neck and shoulder.

Klaeys acknowleged taking his boyfriend’s cell phone and the computer router away so that the victim could not Facetime Klaey’s mother. He first said the injuries to the victim’s throat were caused by a fall against a bed frame, later said the victim had been earlier been suicidal and tried to choke himself, and in another interview said that they were just “hickies.”

Klaeys is facing one felony and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.