Minnesota Senate approves health insurance relief package

Written by on

Minnesota’s Senate has passed a bill providing relief for massive health insurance premium hikes.

But Thursday’s action on a major priority in the 2017 legislative session doesn’t mean the work is over. The House is expected to pass similar legislation next week but they’ll need to iron out major differences with Gov. Mark Dayton before checks start going out.

Republicans who control the Legislature have advocated for income-based subsidies to offset the 50 percent to 67 percent hikes on the individual market this year. They’re also pushing for broader reforms like allowing for-profit insurers to sell plans in Minnesota.

Dayton and fellow Democrats say the scaled relief is too cumbersome and could mean residents don’t get financial help until next year.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Minnesota Senate approves health insurance relief package

Minnesota’s Senate has passed a bill providing relief for massive health insurance premium hikes. But Thursday’s action on a major priority in the 2017 legislative session doesn’t mean the work is over. The House is expected to pass similar legislation next week but they’ll need to iron out major differences with Gov. Mark Dayton before…read more »

GOP targets buffer law for repeal, local official weighs in on possible fixes

House Republicans are targeting the state’s law meant to improve water quality from farm runoff. A bill introduced this week would repeal 2015’s buffer law, which requires 50-foot setbacks between cropland and public waterways. It’s one of Gov. Mark Dayton’s signature initiatives to boost water quality. Rep. Steve Green introduced the bill on Wednesday. The…read more »

Man involved in domestic disturbance shot to death by police in Austin

A man is dead after a domestic disturbance led to an officer-involved shooting in Austin. Two Austin police department officers and two deputies from the Mower County Sheriff’s department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon, and during the encounter an officer fired his gun. An adult male was injured and…read more »

Shoplifting attempt foiled — man caught running from Shopko

A 21-year-old Mankato man is facing theft and drug possession charges after a failed attempt to steal two drones and other items from Shopko by putting them in a suitcase and running from the store using the fire escape. An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety caught up with Alex Schneider as he…read more »

Mankato man accused of strangling boyfriend

A 19-year-old Mankato man is accused of beating up his boyfriend because he refused to download an app on his cell phone. An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety was sent to an apartment of Roosevelt Circle to check on a 9-1-1 call reporting chest pain, and when he arrived a woman in…read more »

Bolton and Menk receives Strategic Partnership Award for work with MSU students

A Mankato engineering firm received the latest strategic partnership award Thursday for their work with students at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Dean of the MSU – Mankato College of Science, Engineering, and Technology Brian Martinson said, “Our civil engineering program, which has been in existence since about 1999, we had our first graduates in 2003, I…read more »

Workforce talent summit next week to address area talent shortage

Greater Mankato Growth is hosting a Workforce Talent Summit next week, intended to get the community and business professionals involved in finding solutions to a shortage of qualified and skilled workers in the area. GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says there is already a talent shortage in the region and, “We know that we have employers…read more »

Mankato man, woman charged with $75,000 in public assistance fraud

A Mankato landlord and the woman he claimed was only his tenant are facing federal charges for trying to bilk the public assistance system – to the tune of more than $75,000. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 37-year-old Holly Bloom said on the forms that she was not related to 52-year-old Kyle Kirschman, but the…read more »

Mankato man accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend

A 34-year-old Mankato man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after the Mankato Department of Public Safety says he threatened to kill his girlfriend in October. The victim told investigators that she argued with Jeffrey Whitmore over text messages she had sent to her cousin after he refused to come home and care…read more »