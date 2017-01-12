Shoplifting attempt foiled — man caught running from Shopko

A 21-year-old Mankato man is facing theft and drug possession charges after a failed attempt to steal two drones and other items from Shopko by putting them in a suitcase and running from the store using the fire escape.

An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety caught up with Alex Schneider as he was running from store employees while pulling a wheeled suitcase.

After Schneider was caught and cuffed, the officer found two pipes and synthetic marijuana in his pocket.

The value of the stolen items was nearly $600