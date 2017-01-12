Woman arrested after home burglary and assault in South Bend Township on Tuesday

A Mankato woman is facing criminal charges after a reported burglary and assault in the South Bend Township on Tuesday evening.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says an adult female reported she was assaulted and personal property was stolen from her residence at 55895 Hemlock Road. According to the report, the victim locked herself in a bathroom but the suspect was able to gain entry and began punching and choking the woman. Police say the victim was then hit over the head with a pitcher. The suspect allegedly made off with clothes, jewelry and a cell phone.

After a preliminary investigation, 35-year old Tera Volk was identified as the suspect. Volk was apprehended at 702 McCaulley Street in the South Bend Township on Wednesday and has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Assault.

Two other individuals at the home were subsequently arrested. Twenty-eight year old Clayton Briggs and 40-year old Chasity Volk face drug related charges. All three are currently behind bars in Blue Earth County.

Sheriff’s Officials say the victim received medical attention for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

