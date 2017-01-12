Workforce talent summit next week to address area talent shortage

Greater Mankato Growth is hosting a Workforce Talent Summit next week, intended to get the community and business professionals involved in finding solutions to a shortage of qualified and skilled workers in the area.

GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says there is already a talent shortage in the region and, “We know that we have employers that are working feverishly to try to figure out how to try to add talent to their workforce; they’re struggling to keep up with the demand. It’s a great situation to be in, that business is that robust. But at the same time, if you don’t have people to fill those orders or provide those services then it’s pretty difficult to continue to grow business.”

Forecasts show that within the next four or five years the need will grow, and Zierd said, “We need approximately 2,800 new bodies to enter the workforce in this regional marketplace in order for us to keep up with the anticipated growth of the economy, the changes that will occur because of retirements, and also, at the moment, a limited labor pool.”

Zierdt says it’s not a problem that can be solved by one organization or business, “So what we need to do is bring together all of the best minds and the best energies together in this community and create one cohesive community plan, as to all the angles and tactics and strategies that we might use to both attract talent that is not here today and retain talent that is already in the workforce.”

Greater Mankato Growth is hoping to attract a diverse pool to the summit and not just executives and human resources people. Zierdt said, “These can be operations folks, they might be marketing people, they can be all of them. And it’s also about innovative thinkers; people that are innovative within our community, whether they are active inside of our business community or elsewhere and they just care about the strength of this community and its business climate as well.”

The summit takes place Tuesday, January 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at South Central College in North Mankato.

Those interested in attending can register here. Registration isn’t necessary but is strongly encouraged so that the task force can better prepare for the event. It’s free and the deadline to register is noon on Monday, January 16th.

A copy of the strategic frameworks documents that will guide the conversation can be found here, and the 2020 Talent Forecast is also available on the web.