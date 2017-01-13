Fire officials: Smoking while cleaning caused New Ulm apartment fire

Nobody was hurt in an apartment fire in New Ulm Thursday, but fire officials say the entire building – including a business on the lower level – received smoke and water damage.

The New Ulm Fire Department says the renter of one of the apartments above Corner Home Medical on North Minnesota Street was smoking a cigarette while using flammable cleaning chemical, starting a fire in the carpeting.

The fire was put out pretty quickly, but officials say there was smoke throughout the building and water damage to the business below in addition to fire and water damage to the apartment. No official damage estimate has been tallied yet.