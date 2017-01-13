Mayo Clinic expert says flu risk is increasing

Office with Mayo Clinic Health Systems say influenza risk is currently mild in the Mankato area, but with more cases reported in several surrounding counties that could soon change. The risk of infection is moderate in Nicollet, Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, and Martin Counties.

Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Pritish Tosh says influenza likely will be hitting epidemic levels soon, and small children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems and many chronic illnesses are most at risk of severe illness or death. Tosh says close friends and family members of such people should make sure they are vaccinated because, “The vaccine is most likely to work best in healthy adults, so if you can prevent the healthy adults from getting it you can prevent giving it to someone who may not respond as well to the vaccine and is at higher risk of complication.”

He says even people that have already had the flu this season should get the shot if they haven’t already. “You may have been infected with the H3N2 strain that is circulating right now, but there are influenza B strains that also are circulating,” says Dr. Tosh, “If people have not been vaccinated, they should certainly do so before the peak of influenza gets into their area.”

Every year, health authorities look at the viruses that will likely be part of the next year influenza epidemic, and use that prediction to formulate their vaccine, and Tosh says strain that is going around right now was well-predicted and is in the vaccine. “Right now, influenza vaccines are 60 – 70 percent effective in preventing influenza illness in healthy adults. That is not perfect but a whole lot better than not getting your vaccine.”

Symptoms of influenza can include fever, a cough or sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches, chills, and fatigue.