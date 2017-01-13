Plea deal reached in New Ulm embezzlement case

The woman accused of stealing $135,000 from her New Ulm employer will serve a total of four months in jail and be required to pay back the money embezzled from Puhlman Lumber and Design within four years, under a plea agreement with the Brown County Prosecutor’s office.

The deal calls for 40-year-old Jennifer Gieseke to repay $60,000 immediately upon sentencing, and split the remaining $75,000 into annual payments over the next four years. She will serve 30 days in jail every year for four years – but may also choose to perform 20 days of community service in the “Sentence to Serve” program in place of the first jail segment. In addition, if Gieseke follows all of the terms of her probation and keeps up with restitution payments then the later jail stints may be reduced or waived.

When the judge asked Gieseke why she stole the money, she replied, “I had a lapse in judgment.’

Puhlmann Lumber representatives were in court, agreed with the plea agreement, and said they were satisfied to recover a portion of the money stolen and just want to put this incident behind them. They added that they felt betrayed by such a valued employee stealing such a large amount of money from their business.

Gieseke will be sentenced on March 9th.