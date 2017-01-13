Saint Peter approves deal with engineer to design layout of Broadway Avenue reconstruction

Saint Peter has finalized a deal to hire an engineer to design the new look of Broadway Avenue near the Highway 99 historic bridge.

MnDOT will begin refurbishing the bridge later this year and the City plans to work on improving Broadway Avenue between the bridge and Highway 169 while traffic is rerouted.

“We’ll be narrowing the pavement a little bit. If you’re familiar, it’s kind of wide open. Defining the turn lanes. It will have a raised median. Similar to what we have on Highway 169, to kind of be consistent with that historic look. The alley opening, you’ll still be able to turn north if you’re heading towards the bridge. The alley between the Pulse and Jake’s, to get to Taco John’s drive-thru and all those important things,” said Community Development Director, Russ Wille.

The City has hired Bolton and Menk to perform the engineering work for 136-thousand dollars.

Saint Peter has been awarded Federal funds to assist with reconstruction costs on the segment of street. It will leave the City responsible for 20-percent of construction costs.

Preliminary layout of the Broadway Avenue Project.
Greater Mankato News

