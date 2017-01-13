Spotlight Interview with Joanna Faber

Nobody was hurt in an apartment fire in New Ulm Thursday, but fire officials say the entire building – including a business on the lower level – received smoke and water damage. The New Ulm Fire Department says the renter of one of the apartments above Corner Home Medical on North Minnesota Street was smoking…… read more »
The woman accused of stealing $135,000 from her New Ulm employer will serve a total of four months in jail and be required to pay back the money embezzled from Puhlman Lumber and Design within four years, under a plea agreement with the Brown County Prosecutor’s office. The deal calls for 40-year-old Jennifer Gieseke to repay…… read more »
Office with Mayo Clinic Health Systems say influenza risk is currently mild in the Mankato area, but with more cases reported in several surrounding counties that could soon change. The risk of infection is moderate in Nicollet, Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, and Martin Counties. Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Pritish Tosh says influenza likely will…… read more »
Fans attending next year’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis could squeeze in an extra two hours of celebratory drinking. A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. on Super Bowl weekend. Local governments would have to approve the extra hours of sales between Feb.…… read more »
A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency study finds trace levels of pharmaceuticals and other chemicals may be harming fish in Minnesota rivers and lakes. Recent studies found a variety of pharmaceuticals and other chemicals in Minnesota waters, ranging from antidepressants to insect repellant. But, the new study confirms how common these chemicals are in surface water,…… read more »
Minnesota’s Senate has passed a bill providing relief for massive health insurance premium hikes. But Thursday’s action on a major priority in the 2017 legislative session doesn’t mean the work is over. The House is expected to pass similar legislation next week but they’ll need to iron out major differences with Gov. Mark Dayton before…… read more »
House Republicans are targeting the state’s law meant to improve water quality from farm runoff. A bill introduced this week would repeal 2015’s buffer law, which requires 50-foot setbacks between cropland and public waterways. It’s one of Gov. Mark Dayton’s signature initiatives to boost water quality. Rep. Steve Green introduced the bill on Wednesday. The…… read more »
A Mankato woman is facing criminal charges after a reported burglary and assault in the South Bend Township on Tuesday evening. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says an adult female reported she was assaulted and personal property was stolen from her residence at 55895 Hemlock Road. According to the report, the victim locked herself…… read more »
A man is dead after a domestic disturbance led to an officer-involved shooting in Austin. Two Austin police department officers and two deputies from the Mower County Sheriff’s department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon, and during the encounter an officer fired his gun. An adult male was injured and…… read more »
A 21-year-old Mankato man is facing theft and drug possession charges after a failed attempt to steal two drones and other items from Shopko by putting them in a suitcase and running from the store using the fire escape. An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety caught up with Alex Schneider as he…… read more »