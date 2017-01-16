Authorities still looking for suspect after hit-and-run in Mankato on Friday

Mankato Police continue to look for the suspect in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition in Mankato Friday night.

Authorities report the incident took place at the intersection of North Second Street and Washington Street just before 9:15 p.m. The vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000’s black or dark-colored Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup with damage to the front grille and headlights.

Witnesses say the vehicle hit the pedestrian and then drove off toward downtown Mankato.

The victim was a 62-year-old man who suffered severe injuries. He was transferred by helicopter to Rochester, where he remains in critical condition.