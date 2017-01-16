Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Minnesota

Written by on

A Winter Weather advisory is in place for Blue Earth and surrounding counties, with sleet and snow expected to impact drivers in southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen says ice accumulations of 2-tenths of an inch are possible along the southern counties, and up two three inches of snow could fall in more northern areas.

Forecasters say the ice will make roads slick, and reduced visibilities may impact drivers as well.

The winter weather advisory will remain in place until Tuesday morning.

