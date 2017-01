There were multiple accidents statewide overnight caused by icy road conditions, including one with injuries near Waseca.

Minnesota State Patrol said a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jayme Ulrich of Norwood Young America was westbound on Highway 14 near Waseca County Road 4 when it spun out on the ice and was struck by a westbound semi.

Ulrich was taken to the Waseca hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.