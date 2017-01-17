FEMA has approved $2.1 million in flood disaster aid; deadline in two weeks

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making a final push to get homeowners in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties that suffered damage in the September 21-24 severe storms and flooding to register for federal recovery help, ahead of a final deadline that is less than two weeks away.

FEMA’s Carmen Rodriguez says 554 registrations for federal disaster assistance have been approved so far, and $2.1 million dollars in grant money has been approved for individuals and homeowners in the impacted counties. The agency believes many may not have applied for help because they don’t believe they are eligible because they already received a payout from their homeowners insurance but, “The reality is that FEMA may assist, if they qualify, those persons that had insurance with those things the insurance is not covering.”

Rodriguez adds that others, “Mistakenly think that if they have cleaned up or made repairs themselves, they cannot apply for assistance. Others worry that accepting money from FEMA may affect their Social Security checks or that FEMA grants will be taxed as income by the IRS. Neither of these assumptions is true.”

Assistance from FEMA may include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property loss and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Rodriguez says absolutely everyone that had damage from the heavy rains and flooding should apply because, “Each situation is different, each family is different, incomes are different and we need to evaluate one family at a time – one by one – to see if they qualify and they are able to receive the money for recovery, for the recovery process.”

The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 30. Applications can be filled out online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.

Disaster recovery centers remain open at the Northbridge Mall in Albert Lea and the Waseca Public Safety Center. They are open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.