Franken says education secretary nominee raises red flags

The confirmation hearing for President-Elect Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Betsy Devos is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Al Franken is on the Health, Education and Labor committee and says Devos’ nomination raised some red flags for him. Specifically, “I don’t think she is a champion of public education at all and in fact she has said some very controversial things about why she does the vouchers, including to build god’s kingdom.”

Franken is also concerned that Devos, “Has really no experience in education other than financing moves to initiatives in all these states to do vouchers.”

Devos’ hearing had been scheduled for last week, but was postponed so paperwork and a standard ethics review could be completed.

