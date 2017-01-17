Hit and run driver turned himself in to police

Mankato Police say the driver involved in the hit and run accident Friday night has turned himself in.

Officials say 51-year-old John Muellerleile of North Mankato admitted to being behind the wheel in the accident that injured a pedestrian at the intersection of North Second and Washington Streets.

The victim, 62-year-old Todd Bauman of Mankato, was taken by air ambulance to Rochester and remains in serious condition.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety has asked the Blue Earth County Prosecutor’s Office to authorize charges of leaving scene of personal injury accident–a felony, and driving without insurance.