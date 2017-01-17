Minnesota extends health care coverage to those in the deportation reprieve program

Minnesota is the fourth state in the nation to extend subsidized health care coverage to those participating in the Obama administration’s deportation reprieve program.

This month the state opened subsidized health coverage to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which gives short-term work permits and deportation stays to those brought to the United States illegally as children.

The extension comes during uncertainty of the program’s future.

Those in favor of DACA say they’ve been seeking to make about 6,000 DACA recipients, who meet residence and income requirements, eligible for MinnesotaCare since before the election.

Opponents of DACA argue that offering program recipients more benefits incentivizes illegal immigration.

Around two dozen DACA recipients have applied for coverage this month.