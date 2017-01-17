MNsure officials warn of looming deadline, amid ACA uncertainty

Even though the future of the Affordable Care Act is up-in-the-air, Minnesotans are still being encouraged to obtain healthcare coverage through MNsure. CEO Allison O’Toole is telling people not to wait for Congress to act before buying their 2017 policy, because, “When people have coverage it’s a contract between the person and the health plan. And that’s not something people can take away. My best advice is to come onto MNsure shop and compare…. see if you qualify for a tax credit and get the coverage you need and deserve.”

O’Toole says over 60-percent of private health plan enrollees are receiving tax credits this year, which are providing real relief for consumers.

“The average tax credit is 672 dollars a month. Which is more than 8,000 dollars a year. And so that can make a real difference especially at a time when plans have increased their rates so much.”

The last day to obtain 2017 coverage through MNsure is January 31st.

