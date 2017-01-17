More work on issues impacting women needed at the state legislature

Advocates say more work will be done in Minnesota in 2017 to make sure women’s voices are being heard. Director of the Legislative Office on the Economic Status of Women Barbara Baptiste held nine “listening sessions” around the state last fall to learn about what challenges women are facing, and a report compiled on those sessions shows women said child care, housing and low wages are the main issues holding them back.

Baptiste agreed that child care just isn’t affordable, and, “Minnesota has one of the highest costs of child care and, for an infant, it’s $17,000 a year. That’s more than college tuition. But in Greater Minnesota it’s not just that it’s not affordable; it’s not even available.”

Baptiste said there were also some positives. She said there’s been an increase in employment for women – in government, business and nontraditional jobs such as engineering and manufacturing.

However, she said there’s still a lack of leadership roles held by women. Of the eight counties where the listening sessions were held, only two had a majority of female commissioners, and in two counties there were none.

Baptiste said Minnesota’s minimum wage of $9.50 an hour just isn’t enough – especially for single parents. “They are working one full-time and frequently one or two part-time jobs, and still not making a living wage,” she explained, “And these are women who have college degrees.”

Baptiste said another issue that needs to be addressed is the number of working parents who are struggling with student debt. She said a lot of attention has been paid to current students, but there are thousands who are struggling to make ends meet and are obligated to pay off debt, even though they are in their 30s.