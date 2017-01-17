Spotlight Interview with Katherine S Newman

With several south central Minnesota counties reporting moderate levels of flu activity, Mayo Clinic experts are reminding people that the influenza vaccination is the best protection against getting ill – and dispelling some myths about the shot. An average of 45 percent of people get the vaccination in recent years, and there are myriad reasons…… read more »
Minnesota is the fourth state in the nation to extend subsidized health care coverage to those participating in the Obama administration’s deportation reprieve program. This month the state opened subsidized health coverage to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which gives short-term work permits and deportation stays to those brought to the United States…… read more »
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making a final push to get homeowners in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties that suffered damage in the September 21-24 severe storms and flooding to register for federal recovery help, ahead of a final deadline that is less than two weeks away. FEMA’s…… read more »
There were multiple accidents statewide overnight caused by icy road conditions, including one with injuries near Waseca. Minnesota State Patrol said a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jayme Ulrich of Norwood Young America was westbound on Highway 14 near Waseca County Road 4 when it spun out on the ice and was struck by a westbound semi.…… read more »
Advocates say more work will be done in Minnesota in 2017 to make sure women’s voices are being heard. Director of the Legislative Office on the Economic Status of Women Barbara Baptiste held nine “listening sessions” around the state last fall to learn about what challenges women are facing, and a report compiled on those…… read more »
Mankato Police say the driver involved in the hit and run accident Friday night has turned himself in. Officials say 51-year-old John Muellerleile of North Mankato admitted to being behind the wheel in the accident that injured a pedestrian at the intersection of North Second and Washington Streets. The victim, 62-year-old Todd Bauman of Mankato,…… read more »
Mankato Police continue to look for the suspect in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition in Mankato Friday night. Authorities report the incident took place at the intersection of North Second Street and Washington Street just before 9:15 p.m. The vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000’s black or dark-colored Ford Ranger…… read more »
Court documents show that investigators suspect a biology teacher from the Twin Cities area was high on multiple drugs when he was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer who responded to a disturbance at a hotel. Search warrants filed in Blue Earth District Court say a friend who partied with 33-year-old Chase Anthony Tuseth,…… read more »
The damage estimate in a weekend fire that impacted a downtown restaurant comes in at a quarter-million dollars. No one was inside Neighbors Italian Bistro on Riverfront Drive when fire crews responded to a report of flames coming from the first floor on Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. Management says the business will be closed…… read more »
A Winter Weather advisory is in place for Blue Earth and surrounding counties, with sleet and snow expected to impact drivers in southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen says ice accumulations of 2-tenths of an inch are possible along the southern counties, and up two three inches of snow could fall in…… read more »