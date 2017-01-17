U of M website honors Zach Sobiech and his legacy

University of Minnesota researchers launched a new website commemorating Zach Sobiech and his legacy.

The project brings patients with osteosarcoma togther in in an on-line location,

“Because it’s a rare disease I wanted to give patients from around the world a place to participate in research even if they are far away from a center. So we have a registry and bio bank — that we are calling the Biology of Osteosarcoma or BOOST where people can send in their data and DNA samples,“ said Dr. Logan Spector.

Zach Sobiech died in May 2013 from osteosarcoma, and Spector said,

“Over a million dollars has been raised for osteosarcoma research in his memory. So the website also showcases the research that’s been done so far with the funds raised by Zach’s memory.”

Sobiech’s song “Clouds” landed on the Billboard Top 100.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDC97j6lfyc

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt