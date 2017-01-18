Despite new laws, drug cases still lead the way for Blue Earth County in 2016

New Minnesota drug laws that took affect in August shifted what criminal statistics looked like for Blue Earth County in 2016, according to final numbers.

After lengthy debate at the legislature, sentences for 1st and 2nd Degree Drug Possession offenses were reduced while more severe punishments were handed out for high-level offenders.

County Attorney, Pat McDermott says from August 1 to December 31, there were 35 cases that would have been Felonies that are now Gross Misdemeanors.

“The undercurrent is fueled by drugs, alcohol and mental illness. We still continue to see that trend, even though it technically looks like things are down a little bit. Just from a standpoint of looking at the numbers from a few years ago, in 2004 we had 97 Felony drug cases and this past year we had 289. I think that most of it has to do with the simple fact that this area is a growing region. It has been a growing region for quite some time.”

There were a total of 719 Adult criminal filings in Blue Earth County in 2016, down from 813 in 2015. Gross Misdemeanor cases rose by 24 to 3017 and Misdemeanor cases rose to the highest level since 2012, coming in at 204.

“Any given day there’s 250,000 people coming in and out of this community. There’s over a million people within 60 miles of Mankato and especially to the southwest, this is a regional retail center and I think that you see that on a daily basis.”

Last year, the Attorneys Office entered its first year of handling prosecution services for all 11 municipalities in the County. McDermott says that the consolidated move added in efficiencies for handling over 88-hundred hearings.

“Most recently going over the calendar, there were eight cases that there would have been a city prosecutor and a county prosecutor both sitting at the same table, at the same time, for the same defendant, having that same person in common. Now there’s only one prosecutor sitting at that table and that’s in large part that it helps out with that efficiency process, so it’s a cost savings to the taxpayers.”

Felony Property cases were down last year to 115, while Traffic and Person Offenses also declined. There was one Felony Election Law filing in 2016, the first in Blue Earth County since 2011.