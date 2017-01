Written by on

River Hills Mall has announced that the Swedish clothing-retail company, H&M will be opening in the Mall this fall.

The new H&M store will be approximately 19-thousand square feet.

River Hills Mall General Manager, Andy Wilke said that the H&M store will, “strengthen River Hills Mall’s presence as the premiere shopping destination in south central Minnesota.”

H&M has more than 43-hundred stores in 64 markets.