Le Sueur woman accused of stealing from animal shelter

A 45-year-old Le Sueur woman is facing two theft charges, accused of stealing from the Blue Earth/Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS).

Investigators say the president of the board of directors told them that she believed that a former employee, Molly Harvey, had been stealing from BENCHS.

Harvey recently resigned from her position as director at BENCHS, and the board president said she received a resignation letter in which she admitted stealing numerous adoption fees over the past year.

A preliminary audit spreadsheet provided to police shows 36 instances, starting in January of 2016 and ending in December of 2016,and the total amount taken exceeds $5000.00. There may be additional missing funds and BENCHS is in the process of conducting an audit to provide an exact number.

In the letter, Harvey states that she started out ‘going to borrow this adoption fee and pay it back during payday’ and it ‘spiraled out of control.’ Harvey added that the ‘money is gone’ but that she is ‘remorseful.’