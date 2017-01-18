Man arrested following bizarre behavior after witnessing traffic incident

A 23-year-old Mankato man was jailed after a bizarre incident following a traffic crash on Sunday.

The Mankato Department of Public safety says an officer who responded to the crash at about 2:00 a.m. at Monks Avenue and Stadium Road came upon Xavier Blanchard, who said he witnessed the crash and wanted to talk to the officer about it.

Before Blanchard told the officer that his friend was struck by a car and that the driver was at fault, another officer on scene reported that Blanchard had been aggressive toward him verbally and began touching and grabbing him. Police noted that Blanchard smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech, watery glassy eyes, and a lack of coordination.

The officer says Blanchard was speaking in a loud and aggressive tone and continued to touch the officer, after repeated commands to stop.

Blanchard walked away, but then tried to grab another officer making his way toward an ambulance at the scene. Two officers attempted to handcuff the man, and he continued to struggle. During the altercation one of the officers slid on the snow and inadvertently struck Blanchard in the face with his left knee. Officers used a tazer to subdue him and managed to get him handcuffed.

Blanchard was treated for a cut above his eye before being taken to jail.