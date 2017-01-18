Postal worker accused of stealing packages containing medication

A 52-year-old Mankato postal worker is facing two felony theft charges, accused of stealing prescription drugs.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and US Postal Inspectors began looking into the disappearance of prescriptions that were supposed to be delivered to Fairmont in November.

They were able to track the package and discover that it made it onto a truck driven by Robert Sullivan – but never made it to the Fairmont Post Office.

During an interview with investigators, Sullivan admitted to taking three packages that contained narcotics out of the postal bin that was supposed to be received by Fairmont post office.

Sullivan explained that he was taking Hydrocodone pills for a shoulder injury, and he was only taking the narcotics from the mail because someone had stolen his medication.