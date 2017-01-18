Walz hosts round-table discussion with local veterans advocates

A week after being named Ranking Member of the U.S. House Committee on Veterans Affairs, Representative Tim Walz paid a visit to Mankato, where he hosted a round-table discussion with local veterans advocates to talk about priorities for the 115th Congress.

Walz expects the committee will be able to accomplish a lot in the coming months. “In the ten years I’ve been there, I’ve never seen the committee more unified,” he explained, “With (Georgia U.S.) Senator (Johnny) Isaakson and (Montana U.S.) Senator (Jon) Tester. They get along. There’s no drama there.”

Recently, Walz has been asked frequently why it took so long for President-Elect Donald Trump to nominate a V.A. Secretary, and responded, “Because that’s the hardest job in America, for one thing, that’s why it is. And why would someone leave a $1.5 million job to go there and get pummeled on a daily basis?”

Current V.A. Undersecretary David Shulkin’s nomination has the support of the Mankato Democrat, and many other members of Congress. Walz said, “This guy has utmost respect among members. He has come and brought a breath of fresh air when he testifies. He is an unabashed champion of quality V.A. care but he is also an unabashed critic when he needs to be on things they are not doing well.”

As under secretary of health, Shulkin has said that the number of veterans waiting longer than a month for urgent care has dropped from 57,000 to 600 since he took office.

Walz intends to hit the ground running, and says he’ll push immediately following the inauguration for passage of a bill to reform the appeals process for veterans turned down for care, “And say, ‘President Trump has been in office less than a week and he already reformed the appeals process. It has the support of all of the veterans’ service organizations. It will make it easier and the benefit of the doubt will go to the veterans.'”

A date and time for Shulkin’s confirmation hearing has not yet been set.