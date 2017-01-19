BEC Historical Society looking for board members

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2017.

Executive Director Jessica Potter said, “We do a lot of great things with and for our community, so we are just looking for people that can bring new ideas and add freshness to the different things we do with the community.”

They’re also hoping to hear from candidates that may have a background in financial management, business management, development, or fundraising. Potters explained, “Not only interested in history, but the business of history and how they can help to further the growth of this organization.”

Potter said there have been great things happening with the historical society in the last few years, so they are looking for potential board members that are not only forward-thinking but excited about the opportunities that may come about in the future.

Previous non-profit Board experience is preferred, but not required.

She stated that the Historical Society will be making some major changes in the next few years, including a possible building expansion — which means launching a Capital Campaign. “We’re still in the early development stage of, ‘What does that look like and is that possible and is that what our community and our membership wants to see us do,'” and added, “We’re really going to be embarking on some strategic planning efforts in the next couple of years to really plot out what our future looks like.”

Monthly board meetings are held the 4th Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2020. Applications are due by January 31, 2017, to the History Center. They are available on the organization’s website, or by calling the Blue Earth County Historical Society, 507-345-5566.