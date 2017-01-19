Grenada man arrested in restaurant bathroom

A night out at Applebees ended poorly for a Grenada man, when he was arrested in the stall of the restaurant’s bathroom.

An off-duty Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy was sitting at a table near 27-year-old Andrew Diegnau and his female dinner companion – who was a woman that he had been ordered by a judge not to contact. The deputy got in touch with the local department to share that information.

The suspect was confronted in the restroom by a Mankato Police Officer, and at first refused to identify himself. Diegnau was convicted a year ago of domestic assault and a no-contact order was issued. He was arrested for violating that order.

The woman was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.