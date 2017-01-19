Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota’s annual meeting

Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota is holding their 26th Annual Meeting next week, in part to talk about the nonprofit’s accomplishments in 2016. Executive Director Julie Schmillen said the construction of the new ReStore and administrative offices on Basset Drive was the organization’s highlight last year.

In addition to tours of the new space and more 2016 highlights, Schmillen said they’re inviting the public in to learn more about the organization and ways they can help make a difference. “Ask our volunteer coordinator about volunteer opportunities,” she suggested, “We have volunteer opportunities from sitting on the board of directors, to sitting on a committee, to working at the ReStore as a clerk, to actually building at the job site”

Although it’s “off season” for home construction in Minnesota, Schmillen says not only are plans being made for this year’s builds, but hammers also continue to swing. “We currently own one lot over in Eagle Lake and we’re looking to close on a lot in Upper North. We have an offer on four other lots in Eagle Lake. We’re currently still working on a rehab in Lake Crystal, two rehabs up in Le Sueur, and then we have two home under construction in St. Peter, in the parking lot of the high school,” Schmillen explained.

She said the partnership with the school district benefits the families that will live in those houses, but the students in the Advanced Trades program as well. “I just remember when my brothers were in shop class, they typically built a stereo stand, a TV stand, and that’s what they learned in shop class, but these students are graduating with a real trade – the ability to build a house,” Schmillen said.

The open house is on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1730 Bassett Drive, Mankato.