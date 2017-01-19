Mankato Metro experiences slight job gain in December to close out strong year

The Mankato – North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) closed out 2016 with another month of job growth following the release of December employment figures.

Greater Mankato Growth broke down the numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Thursday that shows the MSA had a slight increase of .1-percent, or 56 jobs from 2015.

The Manufacturing sector dropped 200 jobs from November. Service Providing had the best improvement from November to December since 2011, increasing by 247 jobs.

For 2016, the Mankato – North Mankato MSA had a monthly average of 56,354 jobs, a growth of 1.07-percent over 2015. It’s the first time the MSA has cracked the 56,000 threshold and it was the highest growth rate since 2013’s 1.99-percent.