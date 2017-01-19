Mankato Police say bragging preceeded arrest of woman with three prior DWI’s

Written by on

A Mankato woman was arrested last week after an anonymous caller to Mankato Police told officers that she had been bragging about continuing to drive after her license was cancelled after three drunk driving convictions – without an ignition interlock system that was required by the court.

The caller told investigators that it would be fairly easy to spot 52-year-old Jamie Berg’s vehicle because the trunk wouldn’t stay shut – and an officer spotted the car with the trunk lid bouncing on Power Drive on January 9th.

When stopped, Berg admitted that she knew her license was not valid.

Greater Mankato News

