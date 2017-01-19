Minnesota police officers helping with inauguration security in D.C.

Around 200 law enforcement officers from Minnesota are in Washington DC today getting extensive training to provide security for President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade on Friday.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said,

“This is both a historic event as well as quite an honor for these deputies to be selected by their peers to participate in this it’s something they’ll remember or a long time to come.”

Stanek says this is the fourth consecutive presidential inauguration for which his office has provided personnel.,

“Very long days. 12 plus hours. And on Friday we have 16 hours as they secure the inauguratial parade route and other activities surrounding the presidential inauguration.”

He says expenses for travel are covered by the federal government.

