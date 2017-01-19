Spotlight Interview with Mark Sundeen

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2017. Executive Director Jessica Potter said, “We do a lot of great things with and for our community, so we are just looking for people that can bring new ideas and add freshness to…… read more »
Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota is holding their 26th Annual Meeting next week, in part to talk about the nonprofit’s accomplishments in 2016. Executive Director Julie Schmillen said the construction of the new ReStore and administrative offices on Basset Drive was the organization’s highlight last year. In addition to tours of the new…… read more »
A Mankato woman was arrested last week after an anonymous caller to Mankato Police told officers that she had been bragging about continuing to drive after her license was cancelled after three drunk driving convictions – without an ignition interlock system that was required by the court. The caller told investigators that it would be…… read more »
A night out at Applebees ended poorly for a Grenada man, when he was arrested in the stall of the restaurant’s bathroom. An off-duty Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy was sitting at a table near 27-year-old Andrew Diegnau and his female dinner companion – who was a woman that he had been ordered by a judge…… read more »
River Hills Mall has announced that the Swedish clothing-retail company, H&M will be opening in the Mall this fall. The new H&M store will be approximately 19-thousand square feet. River Hills Mall General Manager, Andy Wilke said that the H&M store will, “strengthen River Hills Mall’s presence as the premiere shopping destination in south central…… read more »
New Minnesota drug laws that took affect in August shifted what criminal statistics looked like for Blue Earth County in 2016, according to final numbers. After lengthy debate at the legislature, sentences for 1st and 2nd Degree Drug Possession offenses were reduced while more severe punishments were handed out for high-level offenders. County Attorney, Pat…… read more »
The state Court of Appeals has upheld a judicial panel’s decision to provisionally release a man from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. Jesse Lee, formally known as Dennis Wiesinger, pleaded guilty in 1976 to kidnapping and raping a woman in Ramsey County. He was civilly committed and asked for a provisional discharge from the sex…… read more »
A 23-year-old Mankato man was jailed after a bizarre incident following a traffic crash on Sunday. The Mankato Department of Public safety says an officer who responded to the crash at about 2:00 a.m. at Monks Avenue and Stadium Road came upon Xavier Blanchard, who said he witnessed the crash and wanted to talk to…… read more »
A 45-year-old Le Sueur woman is facing two theft charges, accused of stealing from the Blue Earth/Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS). Investigators say the president of the board of directors told them that she believed that a former employee, Molly Harvey, had been stealing from BENCHS. Harvey recently resigned from her position as director at…… read more »
A 52-year-old Mankato postal worker is facing two felony theft charges, accused of stealing prescription drugs. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and US Postal Inspectors began looking into the disappearance of prescriptions that were supposed to be delivered to Fairmont in November. They were able to track the package and discover that it…… read more »