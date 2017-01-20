Cornish, Frentz weigh in on premium relief bills

Minnesota lawmakers are working to offset massive health insurance premium increases for more than 100,000 people and families who buy their own coverage.

The Republican-led House Thursday passed a health insurance premium relief-reform bill that would give those eligible financial help equaling 25 percent of their premium. The plan also would end surprise billing; allowing for-profit insurers to enter the marketplace; and extending continuity of care in critical cases.

Republican State Representative Tony Cornish of Vernon Center said he’s taken more negative phone calls regarding health insurance than any other legislative topic. “I’ve got friends and relatives that are paying, as you know, up to 67 percent higher and they make too much to quality for the subsidies and yet can’t pay the premiums. One person told me they are actually dipping into their life savings. So it’s really important that we get some relief out there, somehow, fairly quickly.”

D.F.L. State Senator Nick Frentz of North Mankato said the Senate passed its version of a health relief bill last week, “Which will provide some relief; in my opinion, not soon enough.”

Frentz supported a change to the bill that would have provided financial help for those impacted as soon as March, and added, “We’ll keep debating that.”

Now that bills have passed both chambers, a joint House/Senate conference committee is expected to be convened to work on a compromise proposal.

