GMG’s Zierdt reacts to final 2016 Mankato-area job numbers

The Mankato – North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) closed out 2016 with another month of job growth following the release of December employment figures.

Greater Mankato Growth broke down the numbers from the state and the MSA had a slight increase of .1-percen over 2015. GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says that a slight gain continues a six year trend and, “The marketplace continues to have this really steady just track of gaining of jobs; nothing accelerated, like all of a sudden big gains in the 1,000s or 2,000s, but that’s never really bee our marketplace.”

The increase amounted to about 56 jobs, and Zierdt said, “It doesn’t sound like a lot, 56 jobs year over year – December last year over the year before – but I’ll take 56 up over 56 down any day.”

And he says the job statistics don’t provide a complete picture of the employment market in the area. “The total number of jobs that we can report are actually people working, not the vacancies that occur, and we know that our jobs numbers could be much higher if we actually had the people available to us in this community.”

For 2016, the region had a monthly average of 56,354 jobs, a growth of 1.07-percent over 2015. It’s the first time the MSA has cracked the 56,000 threshold and it was the highest growth rate since 2013’s 1.99-percent.