Man charged in Christmas Eve drunk driving crash in Mankato

Mankato Police received a tip on Christmas Eve about a customer the clerk believed may have been driving drunk – but were unable to get to the area until after the man had crashed into a stand of trees a few blocks away. Following the investigation, 32-year-old Asad Farah of Mankato has been charged with drunk driving and refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

Police say Farah denied being the driver of the car, even though witnesses to the crash told police otherwise and the keys to the vehicle were in Farah’s pocket.

Investigators say Farah smelled strongly of alcohol, was wearing flip-flops with no coat, and was frequently incoherent when he was not spouting profanities.

Farah is also accused of shoving an officer at the jail.

Police say he first refused to give a breath test, but later complied and blew a .17.