Mapleton man charged in Christmas incident that sent a bullet into man’s bedroom

A 25-year-old Mapleton man is charged with reckless discharge of a weapon in the city, possession of a gun while using drugs, and drug possession – accused of a Christmas Day shooting incident that sent a bullet into a nearby home.

A Mapleton man called police, saying that he had been lying in his bed when the bullet traveled through his bedroom wall, ricocheted off another wall, and ended up in his closet.

The trajectory of the bullet sent the officer to a home on Second Avenue NE. Corey Johnson eventually admitted to firing a shot from a .25 caliber firearm, which he said went off accidentally when he was holding it near a window.

Johnson had a .178 blood alcohol level, and police say two pipes, a grinder, and a suspected marijuana lollipop were found in his room. The evidence log indicates at least one of the pipes contained suspected marijuana residue.