Spotlight Interview with Jonathan Zierdt

Mankato Police received a tip on Christmas Eve about a customer the clerk believed may have been driving drunk – but were unable to get to the area until after the man had crashed into a stand of trees a few blocks away. Following the investigation, 32-year-old Asad Farah of Mankato has been charged with…… read more »
A 25-year-old Mapleton man is charged with reckless discharge of a weapon in the city, possession of a gun while using drugs, and drug possession – accused of a Christmas Day shooting incident that sent a bullet into a nearby home. A Mapleton man called police, saying that he had been lying in his bed…… read more »
Around 200 law enforcement officers from Minnesota are in Washington DC today getting extensive training to provide security for President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade on Friday. Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said, “This is both a historic event as well as quite an honor for these deputies to be selected by their peers…… read more »
The Mankato – North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) closed out 2016 with another month of job growth following the release of December employment figures. Greater Mankato Growth broke down the numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Thursday that shows the MSA had a slight increase of .1-percent, or 56…… read more »
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2017. Executive Director Jessica Potter said, “We do a lot of great things with and for our community, so we are just looking for people that can bring new ideas and add freshness to…… read more »
Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota is holding their 26th Annual Meeting next week, in part to talk about the nonprofit’s accomplishments in 2016. Executive Director Julie Schmillen said the construction of the new ReStore and administrative offices on Basset Drive was the organization’s highlight last year. In addition to tours of the new…… read more »
A Mankato woman was arrested last week after an anonymous caller to Mankato Police told officers that she had been bragging about continuing to drive after her license was cancelled after three drunk driving convictions – without an ignition interlock system that was required by the court. The caller told investigators that it would be…… read more »
A night out at Applebees ended poorly for a Grenada man, when he was arrested in the stall of the restaurant’s bathroom. An off-duty Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy was sitting at a table near 27-year-old Andrew Diegnau and his female dinner companion – who was a woman that he had been ordered by a judge…… read more »
River Hills Mall has announced that the Swedish clothing-retail company, H&M will be opening in the Mall this fall. The new H&M store will be approximately 19-thousand square feet. River Hills Mall General Manager, Andy Wilke said that the H&M store will, “strengthen River Hills Mall’s presence as the premiere shopping destination in south central…… read more »
New Minnesota drug laws that took affect in August shifted what criminal statistics looked like for Blue Earth County in 2016, according to final numbers. After lengthy debate at the legislature, sentences for 1st and 2nd Degree Drug Possession offenses were reduced while more severe punishments were handed out for high-level offenders. County Attorney, Pat…… read more »