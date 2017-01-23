1-18-17 Talk of the Town with Al Batt

Republican state lawmakers are considering killing a renewable energy fund that they say has been a failure. They say the programs haven’t done much to lower the cost of renewable energy. They’re proposing to shift the money instead to a general energy account. Rep. Marion O’Neill of Maple Lake says doing so would make sure…… read more »
Mankato Police say a man who tried to skip out on his cab fare was arrested early Saturday morning. Commander Dan Schisel said police responded to a call from the taxi driver after Denzell Oats took a cab to his apartment, but did not pay his fare. He added, “He has also vomited in the…… read more »
The Mankato Department of Public Safety said an incident at Red Rocks spilled over into the county jail and Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato on Saturday. Commander Dan Schisel said police were called to the bar after two women were disruptive and one attacked the bouncer. Schisel said 23-year-old Alexandria Stackhouse was accused of biting…… read more »
Monday may not be the happiest of birthdays for an Eagle Lake man who was arrested by Mankato Police Saturday night after he hit a pedestrian on Madison Avenue. Commander Dan Schisel says 35-year-old Lance Weiner hit a woman crossing the street in front of the Taco Johns restaurant. He says Weiner was, “Making a left…… read more »
Mankato Police say a 22-year-old Willmar man was arrested after leaving a lot of evidence behind in a weekend burglary at the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse. Commander Dan Schisel says surveillance video shows Matthew Glup breaking in to the building, and he, “Used a pry bar or some type of bar to break out…… read more »
Greater Mankato at the Capitol is the largest citizen advocacy event from the region each year, and it includes legislative panels with key state leaders and an evening reception that all members of the legislature have been invited to attend. GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says that coaxing all of the state lawmakers to attend can…… read more »
If you wondered what was going on with the crane and the huge package it dropped into Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato – hospital officials say it was a piece of equipment that will improve diagnostic capabilities. MCHS – Mankato is installing a new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner that officials say will…… read more »
Minnesota Republicans are ready to crack down on the protests that have shuttered highways and commanded police attention. A pair of GOP-backed bills at the Legislature this year would levy harsher penalties on demonstrators who block highway traffic and could allow police departments to sue some protesters to help cover enforcement costs. It’s a response…… read more »
Gov. Mark Dayton is preparing to lay out his vision for 2017 and beyond. The Democratic governor will deliver his State of the State address Monday evening at the state Capitol. Dayton’s ideas for how to handle a $1.4 billion budget surplus will likely clash with the Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature…… read more »
Earlier this month, Governor Mark Dayton presented a $1.5 billion bonding proposal that’s very similar to the package he proposed last year – which failed in a chaotic end to the legislative session. North Mankato Senator Nick Frentz said South Central College could get up to $6.4 million dollars from the state under the proposal, which…… read more »