Blue Earth County Attorney aims to bring Child Advocacy Center to the area before the end of the year

Blue Earth County is laying down the groundwork to bring a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) to the area this year to avoid shuffling victims of abuse from agency to agency.

County Attorney, Pat McDermott says they have been working on the system for two years because there aren’t may CAC’s in Minnesota.

“Rochester, Winona, Minneapolis-St.Paul, Bemidji, Fargo-Moorhead, Duluth and most recently in St. Cloud. If you look at the map, there’s nothing in this region.” McDermott added that, “What’s great about a Child Advocacy Center, everybody responds and comes to the child, instead of the child having to be taken to from the school district, to the school nurse, then to law enforcement, then to human services. Well then, maybe to the hospital for an exam and those types of things. Not that we’re doing anything wrong in this region. We’re not. It’s just that we can do something better.”

According to a study, CAC’s have helped increase successful prosecutions of child abuse perpetrators with an average 94-percent conviction rate. Victims of sexual abuse are also four times more likely to receive forensic medical exams than those living in communities without a Child Advocacy Center.

“If you walk a kid in the front door of the Blue Earth County Justice Center, they still see Blue Earth County Justice Center. It’s not a welcoming environment for any type of child that has just suffered some type of traumatic incident. Whether it be sexual abuse or physical abuse or otherwise. But, this also brings in the children’s mental health and the mental health providers.”

McDermott anticipates a CAC will be up and running before the end of the year in Blue Earth County after receiving a grant from the Minnesota Office of Justice Programs.

“We need to get a location determined. But, this is a community issue. This isn’t something that belongs in human services, law enforcement or our office. It is truly a community response that needs to be addressed. Economically, we’re very well off in this community and this 1st Congressional District. But at the same token, we have one of the higher poverty rates in the state. It’s something that just doesn’t go away.”

In 2015, Child Advocacy Centers in Minnesota provided victim services to more than 25-hundred children.