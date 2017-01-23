Eagle Lake man arrested after pedestrian accident on Madison Avenue in Mankato

Monday may not be the happiest of birthdays for an Eagle Lake man who was arrested by Mankato Police Saturday night after he hit a pedestrian on Madison Avenue.

Commander Dan Schisel says 35-year-old Lance Weiner hit a woman crossing the street in front of the Taco Johns restaurant. He says Weiner was, “Making a left hand turn, and hit the pedestrian.”

The woman was checked out by paramedics, and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Schisel says Weiner was taken to jail, “For fourth degree DWI, and also CVO – criminal vehicular operation.”