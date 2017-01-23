Greater Mankato at the Capitol scheduled for March 8th

Written by on

Greater Mankato at the Capitol is the largest citizen advocacy event from the region each year, and it includes legislative panels with key state leaders and an evening reception that all members of the legislature have been invited to attend.

GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says that coaxing all of the state lawmakers to attend can be a tough task. “The challenge is getting 201 legislators to make it to your event,” he explained, “And when they have these receptions with communities and industries almost every night your chances of getting their attention are really slim.”

That’s why he says they’ve partnered this year with the Minnesota and Rochester Chambers of Commerce to hold a joint event they believe will have greater impact. “Just think about that,” Zierdt said, “The Rochester community, the Mankato community, along with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce having one collective day at the Capitol – I think our odds of getting 100 percent attendance are a lot better than they have ever been before.”

Greater Mankato at the Capitol is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8th. Zierdt says attendees have the opportunity to support the community by participating in forums with state leaders and interacting with state legislators and colleagues at the reception.

