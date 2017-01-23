Greater Mankato at the Capitol scheduled for March 8th

Written by on

Greater Mankato at the Capitol is the largest citizen advocacy event from the region each year, and it includes legislative panels with key state leaders and an evening reception that all members of the legislature have been invited to attend.

GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says that coaxing all of the state lawmakers to attend can be a tough task. “The challenge is getting 201 legislators to make it to your event,” he explained, “And when they have these receptions with communities and industries almost every night your chances of getting their attention are really slim.”

That’s why he says they’ve partnered this year with the Minnesota and Rochester Chambers of Commerce to hold a joint event they believe will have greater impact. “Just think about that,” Zierdt said, “The Rochester community, the Mankato community, along with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce having one collective day at the Capitol – I think our odds of getting 100 percent attendance are a lot better than they have ever been before.”

Greater Mankato at the Capitol is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8th. Zierdt says attendees have the opportunity to support the community by participating in forums with state leaders and interacting with state legislators and colleagues at the reception.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Greater Mankato at the Capitol scheduled for March 8th

Greater Mankato at the Capitol is the largest citizen advocacy event from the region each year, and it includes legislative panels with key state leaders and an evening reception that all members of the legislature have been invited to attend. GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says that coaxing all of the state lawmakers to attend can…read more »

New MRI machine at MCHS – Mankato will improve diagnostics

If you wondered what was going on with the crane and the huge package it dropped into Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato – hospital officials say it was a piece of equipment that will improve diagnostic capabilities. MCHS – Mankato is installing a new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner that officials say will…read more »

GOP bills would crack down on traffic stopping protests in Minnesota

Minnesota Republicans are ready to crack down on the protests that have shuttered highways and commanded police attention. A pair of GOP-backed bills at the Legislature this year would levy harsher penalties on demonstrators who block highway traffic and could allow police departments to sue some protesters to help cover enforcement costs. It’s a response…read more »

Dayton to deliver State of the State Address tonight

Gov. Mark Dayton is preparing to lay out his vision for 2017 and beyond. The Democratic governor will deliver his State of the State address Monday evening at the state Capitol. Dayton’s ideas for how to handle a $1.4 billion budget surplus will likely clash with the Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature…read more »

Region’s newest State Senator optimistic about bonding dollars

Earlier this month, Governor Mark Dayton presented a $1.5 billion bonding proposal that’s very similar to the package he proposed last year – which failed in a chaotic end to the legislative session. North Mankato Senator Nick Frentz said South Central College could get up to $6.4 million dollars from the state under the proposal, which…read more »

Warrant issued for Mankato man who allegedly strangled girlfriend

Authorities are looking for a Mankato man who they say assaulted his pregnant girlfriend on January 14. According to the complaint, 22-year old Marquis Jaquan Sims believed his girlfriend of ten months was cheating on him and became upset when he couldn’t find any evidence of the acts on her phone. Sims allegedly became violent…read more »

Mankato School Board to discuss Strategic Roadmap on Monday

The Mankato Area Public School Board will hold a work session Monday to focus on updating the districts Strategic Roadmap. From 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Board will go over its values, vision and strategic directions. Key topics include student learning, development of culture and connection, need-bases resource allocation and staff development.  The last…read more »

GMG’s Zierdt reacts to final 2016 Mankato-area job numbers

The Mankato – North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) closed out 2016 with another month of job growth following the release of December employment figures. Greater Mankato Growth broke down the numbers from the state and the MSA had a slight increase of .1-percen over 2015. GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says that a slight gain…read more »

Cornish, Frentz weigh in on premium relief bills

Minnesota lawmakers are working to offset massive health insurance premium increases for more than 100,000 people and families who buy their own coverage. The Republican-led House Thursday passed a health insurance premium relief-reform bill that would give those eligible financial help equaling 25 percent of their premium. The plan also would end surprise billing; allowing…read more »