Man arrested after skipping on out taxi fare, vomiting fee

Mankato Police say a man who tried to skip out on his cab fare was arrested early Saturday morning.

Commander Dan Schisel said police responded to a call from the taxi driver after Denzell Oats took a cab to his apartment, but did not pay his fare. He added, “He has also vomited in the taxi, which is an extra fee.”

When police arrived to speak with Oats, who had run into his apartment, Schisel said he was belligerent, and remained so when officers tried to put him in the squad car for the free ride to jail. “During that he was very combative, and one of the officers had received injury, minor injury,” while trying to restrain Oats.

Oats is charged with obstructing police with force, disruptive intoxication, and theft of services.