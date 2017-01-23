Mankato School Board to discuss Strategic Roadmap on Monday

Written by on

The Mankato Area Public School Board will hold a work session Monday to focus on updating the districts Strategic Roadmap.

From 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Board will go over its values, vision and strategic directions. Key topics include student learning, development of culture and connection, need-bases resource allocation and staff development. Mankato Public Schools ISD 77

The last update to the roadmap was adopted in July 2014.

The meeting will be held in the Minnesota River room at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.

